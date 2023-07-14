DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,127 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Celanese were worth $3,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Celanese by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Celanese by 588.2% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Celanese by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Celanese in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Celanese by 338.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $107.29 per share, with a total value of $214,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,060,332.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Celanese news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $101.69 per share, with a total value of $102,503.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,179,298.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $107.29 per share, with a total value of $214,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,165 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,332.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CE shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Celanese in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Celanese from $113.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Celanese from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.71.

Shares of CE opened at $122.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.93. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $128.35.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.54 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 20.60%.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

