DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 12,301 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 54.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 12,301 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $3,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DPZ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth $369,800,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $559,993,000 after acquiring an additional 306,750 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 966.0% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 289,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $100,295,000 after acquiring an additional 262,373 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 905.3% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 233,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,850,000 after acquiring an additional 210,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,608,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $557,046,000 after acquiring an additional 196,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on DPZ shares. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $335.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $310.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $363.71.

DPZ stock opened at $387.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.83. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $285.84 and a 12 month high of $426.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $317.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $327.15.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.32%.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

