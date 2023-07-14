DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires Shares of 123,000 XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 123,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.11% of XPO at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XPO. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in XPO by 673.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XPO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in XPO by 169.2% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in XPO in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO Stock Performance

Shares of XPO opened at $60.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 2.19. XPO, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $61.74.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 39.93% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on XPO from $39.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on XPO from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on XPO from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Benchmark raised their price objective on XPO from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on XPO from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.76.

In other news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,600 shares of XPO stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $85,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,752. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

XPO Company Profile

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

