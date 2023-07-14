DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 393 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,053 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Equifax were worth $3,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Equifax by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equifax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equifax Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $233.15 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.98 and a twelve month high of $238.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $219.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.08. The company has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a PE ratio of 48.98, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. Equifax had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total value of $1,458,590.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,056,187.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP James M. Griggs sold 250 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total transaction of $1,458,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,056,187.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,180 shares of company stock valued at $6,059,630. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on EFX. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Equifax from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Equifax from $214.00 to $212.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Equifax from $204.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut their price target on Equifax from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.20.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

