Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Purchased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $6,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Datadog by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,871,000 after purchasing an additional 322,533 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Datadog by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,985,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,957,000 after purchasing an additional 929,566 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Datadog by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,253,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,614,000 after purchasing an additional 945,516 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Datadog by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,902,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Datadog by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,066,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,874,000 after purchasing an additional 965,045 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DDOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Datadog from $85.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Datadog from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Datadog from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.32.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $109.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -404.39 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.77. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.34 and a 12-month high of $120.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $481.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.29 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total transaction of $6,602,612.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,381,139.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $6,602,612.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 355,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,381,139.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 6,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $652,345.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 193,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,440,342.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 791,873 shares of company stock valued at $72,260,765. Corporate insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

