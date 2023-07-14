Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Cybin Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CYBN)

Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for Cybin in a report released on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the year. The consensus estimate for Cybin’s current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share.

Cybin Price Performance

CYBN opened at $0.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.37. Cybin has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $1.14.

Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05).

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cybin

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cybin during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cybin by 133,816.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,405,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,729,000 after purchasing an additional 66,355,664 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cybin by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 407,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 145,929 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Cybin by 370.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 58,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Cybin by 926.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 109,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 98,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

About Cybin

Cybin Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics. The company's development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog to treat major depressive and alcohol use disorders; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine for treating anxiety disorders; and CYB005, a phenethylamine derivative to treat neuroinflammation.

