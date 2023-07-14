Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) PT Lowered to $7.25

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Dawson James from $9.50 to $7.25 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Dawson James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 108.33% from the stock’s current price.

Byrna Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ BYRN opened at $3.48 on Wednesday. Byrna Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $10.38. The company has a market capitalization of $76.11 million, a P/E ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day moving average of $7.01.

Get Byrna Technologies alerts:

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Byrna Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.01% and a negative net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $8.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Byrna Technologies will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Byrna Technologies

About Byrna Technologies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Byrna Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 178,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Byrna Technologies by 15.2% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 773,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after acquiring an additional 102,162 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Byrna Technologies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Byrna Technologies by 34.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. 26.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. It offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Byrna Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byrna Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.