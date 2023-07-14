Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) PT Lowered to $7.25

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Dawson James from $9.50 to $7.25 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Dawson James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 108.33% from the stock’s current price.
NASDAQ BYRN opened at $3.48 on Wednesday. Byrna Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $10.38. The company has a market capitalization of $76.11 million, a P/E ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day moving average of $7.01.
Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Byrna Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.01% and a negative net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $8.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Byrna Technologies will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. It offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.
