Brokers Issue Forecasts for Cheniere Energy, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report issued on Monday, July 10th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $8.11 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.20. The consensus estimate for Cheniere Energy’s current full-year earnings is $15.03 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.00.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $157.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.43. Cheniere Energy has a one year low of $120.29 and a one year high of $182.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.88.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 23.24% and a negative return on equity of 13,004.16%.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheniere Energy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 175 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

