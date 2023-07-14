Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AXTA. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.59.

NYSE AXTA opened at $33.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.87. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52-week low of $20.66 and a 52-week high of $33.68. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.45.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 23.36%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 432.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 110.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

