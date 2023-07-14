Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $7,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in EPAM Systems by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 77 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in EPAM Systems by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in EPAM Systems by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Stock Up 4.8 %

EPAM stock opened at $244.65 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $197.99 and a twelve month high of $462.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $232.54 and a 200 day moving average of $285.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.08. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on EPAM. Barclays lowered EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $310.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on EPAM Systems from $320.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Piper Sandler lowered EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $337.50.

About EPAM Systems

(Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

