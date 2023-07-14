Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Textron were worth $5,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TXT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Textron by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,503,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,748,161,000 after buying an additional 177,502 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Textron by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,564,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $711,561,000 after purchasing an additional 47,344 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Textron by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,895,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $488,274,000 after purchasing an additional 89,249 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Textron by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,294,514 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $303,503,000 after purchasing an additional 95,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Textron by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,599,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $254,862,000 after purchasing an additional 74,936 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Textron in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Vertical Research lowered Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Textron in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.25.

Textron Stock Up 0.7 %

TXT stock opened at $68.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.40 and a 200-day moving average of $68.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.90. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $57.96 and a one year high of $76.11.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.98%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

