Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,616 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Celanese worth $6,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc grew its stake in Celanese by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 26,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Celanese by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese Stock Up 0.7 %

CE stock opened at $122.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.13 and its 200 day moving average is $111.93. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $128.35.

Celanese Announces Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.35. Celanese had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.60%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $101.69 per share, for a total transaction of $102,503.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,179,298.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Celanese news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $101.69 per share, with a total value of $102,503.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 11,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,179,298.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $107.29 per share, for a total transaction of $214,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 47,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,332.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CE shares. Bank of America cut shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Celanese in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Celanese from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.71.

Celanese Profile

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.