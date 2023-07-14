Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 1,321 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FMC were worth $6,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in FMC by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in FMC by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of FMC by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 99.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on FMC shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of FMC from $139.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their target price on FMC from $147.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on FMC from $144.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of FMC from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.38.

FMC Price Performance

NYSE:FMC opened at $96.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.29. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $88.77 and a 52 week high of $134.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.12. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.81.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. FMC’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.49%.

Insider Activity at FMC

In other news, CEO Mark Douglas bought 4,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $115.53 per share, for a total transaction of $476,099.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,814,366.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

