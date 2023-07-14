Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,424 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of Aramark worth $6,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aramark during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Aramark during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 59.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 35.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark in the first quarter valued at about $86,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARMK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Aramark from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Aramark from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Aramark from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.27.

Aramark Stock Performance

Shares of ARMK stock opened at $42.29 on Friday. Aramark has a one year low of $29.67 and a one year high of $45.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.64.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Aramark had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently 46.81%.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

