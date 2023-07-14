Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) PT Raised to $18.00

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.58% from the stock’s previous close.
APLE has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley cut their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Compass Point lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.
Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of APLE stock opened at $15.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.74. Apple Hospitality REIT has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 52,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 12,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 108,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 220 hotels with approximately 29,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states.
