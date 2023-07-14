Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) PT Raised to $18.00

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.58% from the stock’s previous close.

APLE has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley cut their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Compass Point lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of APLE stock opened at $15.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.74. Apple Hospitality REIT has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple Hospitality REIT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $77,500.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 568,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,805,689.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 6,718 shares of company stock worth $102,969. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 52,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 12,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 108,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

(Get Free Report)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 220 hotels with approximately 29,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states.

See Also

