Analysts Offer Predictions for Shopify Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:SHOP)

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) – Zacks Research boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Shopify in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 11th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.29). The consensus estimate for Shopify’s current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion.

SHOP has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on Shopify from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Shopify in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Shopify from $40.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.23.

SHOP stock opened at $70.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $89.82 billion, a PE ratio of -46.60 and a beta of 2.02. Shopify has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $70.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 15.5% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 8,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 242,884 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,691,000 after acquiring an additional 17,088 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at $677,000. 58.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

