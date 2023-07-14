Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Decreased by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,134 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 309,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 309,931 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 810,448 shares of company stock valued at $25,727,475. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas upgraded Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.08.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $124.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.79. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $129.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

