Alesco Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alesco Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Alphabet from $128.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.08.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $124.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $129.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,397,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 810,448 shares of company stock worth $25,727,475 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

