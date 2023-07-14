Advisor OS LLC Grows Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Advisor OS LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,604,575,000 after acquiring an additional 123,254,064 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,226,390,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,788,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566,797 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 272.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,606,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $287,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $209,464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Scotiabank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.70.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $104.54 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $80.69 and a 52-week high of $119.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.61 and a 200-day moving average of $109.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

