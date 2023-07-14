355,500 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Acquired by GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd

GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 355,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,876,000. Alphabet makes up about 10.4% of GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $16,688,000. Markel Corp raised its stake in Alphabet by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in Alphabet by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $900,929,000 after buying an additional 61,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,397,526. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 7,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $196,576.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,647,312 shares in the company, valued at $71,424,477.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,397,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 810,448 shares of company stock valued at $25,727,475. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Up 4.7 %

GOOGL stock opened at $124.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.79. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $129.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.08.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

