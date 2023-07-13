White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,446 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 14.7% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 31,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 9.4% during the first quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 49,263 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,088,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 7,622 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.7% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 34,198 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. 56.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total transaction of $53,960.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,780 shares in the company, valued at $14,193,660.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total transaction of $523,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 564,301 shares in the company, valued at $73,883,929.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total value of $53,960.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,193,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,845 shares of company stock worth $8,536,085. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $130.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 311.43, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.93.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Further Reading

