Pflug Koory LLC Grows Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,622 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.93.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Amazon.com Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $130.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $146.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 311.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.26.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Amazon.com
- Contrarian Play: Beyond Meat Is At An Inflection Point
- Alibaba Just Flashed Green, Very Green
- This Small Cap Stock Surged Over 100%
- The CPI Data Isn’t As Good As You Think It Is
- How to Invest in Gold and Silver
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.