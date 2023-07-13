Pflug Koory LLC Grows Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,622 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.6 %

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total transaction of $53,960.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,780 shares in the company, valued at $14,193,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at $230,472,456.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total transaction of $53,960.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,780 shares in the company, valued at $14,193,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,845 shares of company stock worth $8,536,085. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $130.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $146.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 311.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Further Reading

