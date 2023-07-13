Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 44,757 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 97.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 44,757 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Capital Square LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 21,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY opened at $62.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $130.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $62.12 and a 12-month high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 66.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday. SVB Securities started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.