Norris Perne & French LLP MI Buys 50,564 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 42.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,538 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,564 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.6% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total value of $53,960.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,780 shares in the company, valued at $14,193,660.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,845 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,085 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.6 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Sunday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.93.

Shares of AMZN opened at $130.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 311.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.