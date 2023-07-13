Midwest Financial Group LLC Makes New $423,000 Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Midwest Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.0% during the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 10,669 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 27.3% during the first quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 160,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,531,000 after acquiring an additional 34,329 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 42.5% during the first quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 169,538 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,508,000 after acquiring an additional 50,564 shares in the last quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 12.0% during the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $139.00 to $154.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.93.

Shares of AMZN opened at $130.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 311.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $63,135.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,291,530.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $63,135.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,291,530.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,845 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,085 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

