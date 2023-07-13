Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Purchases 488 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,561 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total value of $53,960.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,193,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total transaction of $53,960.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,193,660.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,845 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,085. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $130.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $146.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 311.43, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CICC Research assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Sunday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.93.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Articles

