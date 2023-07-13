Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $12,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 52,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,722,000 after buying an additional 5,740 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 324,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,839,000 after buying an additional 59,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 3.7% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 263,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,798,000 after buying an additional 9,289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Stock Performance

NYSE:PSA opened at $296.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $52.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.45. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $270.13 and a 1-year high of $357.13.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.04%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Public Storage from $335.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $334.86.

About Public Storage

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,877 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 205 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.