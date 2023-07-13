Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 54.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,511 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.07% of Cboe Global Markets worth $9,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter worth $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 146.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

In other news, Director Joseph P. Ratterman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.96, for a total value of $2,039,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,074,735.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph P. Ratterman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.96, for a total transaction of $2,039,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,074,735.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $413,862.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,434. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,849 shares of company stock worth $5,141,405 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 1.0 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CBOE shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $136.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 70.21 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.67.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $471.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

