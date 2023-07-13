Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 107,525 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 143.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,525 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $9,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 100.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MNST. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $4,733,915.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,766.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total value of $236,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 93,270 shares in the company, valued at $5,515,055.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $4,733,915.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,766.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 181,783 shares of company stock worth $10,745,972 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

MNST opened at $56.21 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.45. The firm has a market cap of $56.21 billion, a PE ratio of 46.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.84. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $42.81 and a twelve month high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

