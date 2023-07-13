Jmac Enterprises LLC Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total value of $53,960.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,193,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total value of $53,960.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,780 shares in the company, valued at $14,193,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,845 shares of company stock worth $8,536,085 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.6 %

Several research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $139.00 to $154.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.93.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $130.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 311.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.