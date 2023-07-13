Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $332.64.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PODD. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $292.00 to $329.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $330.00 to $319.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $350.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Insulet Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $285.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $292.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.62. Insulet has a 52 week low of $208.54 and a 52 week high of $335.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.04, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Activity

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $358.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.21 million. Insulet had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Insulet will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.56, for a total value of $4,073,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,732,749.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.56, for a total transaction of $4,073,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,205 shares in the company, valued at $11,732,749.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.94, for a total value of $392,720.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,477 shares in the company, valued at $6,076,702.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,063 shares of company stock valued at $4,658,561. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Insulet by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in Insulet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

See Also

