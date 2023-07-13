Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by RFG Holdings Inc.

RFG Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 113.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,372 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.0% of RFG Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. RFG Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Davidson Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the first quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 30,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.7% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the first quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 54,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. McAdam LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.7% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 8,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.3% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of XOM opened at $106.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $80.69 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.61.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. HSBC boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Scotiabank cut Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.70.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

