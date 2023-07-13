DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 31,416 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,416 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $5,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,267,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,011,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at $3,218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

CTRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Coterra Energy in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised Coterra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

NYSE CTRA opened at $26.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Coterra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $32.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.76. The firm has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.28.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 45.19%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

