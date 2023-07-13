DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $7.15 Million Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 86.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 912,136 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in American International Group were worth $7,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in American International Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AIG shares. StockNews.com began coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of American International Group from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.86.

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 74,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $1,214,687,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 426,395,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,928,918,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AIG opened at $58.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.52. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.66 and a twelve month high of $64.88.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. American International Group had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.80%.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

