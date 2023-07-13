Davidson Trust Co. Has $3.37 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Davidson Trust Co. raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 2.6% of Davidson Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,604,575,000 after acquiring an additional 123,254,064 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,788,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566,797 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $5,226,390,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,011,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,523,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,575,190,000 after purchasing an additional 560,517 shares during the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $106.49 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $80.69 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.64 and its 200 day moving average is $109.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

