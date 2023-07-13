Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Decreased by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,114,727 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 127,174 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 2.0% of DnB Asset Management AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $321,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com Price Performance

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total value of $53,960.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,193,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,845 shares of company stock worth $8,536,085. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $130.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 311.43, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.