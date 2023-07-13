Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 99.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 931 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 137,204 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.5% of Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $18,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $63,135.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,291,530.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at $230,472,456.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $63,135.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,291,530.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,845 shares of company stock worth $8,536,085 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.6 %

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.93.

Amazon.com stock opened at $130.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 311.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $146.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Read More

