Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,790 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,285 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.8% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $191,000. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $130.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 311.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $146.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $63,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,291,530.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $63,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,291,530.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total transaction of $523,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 564,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,883,929.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,845 shares of company stock worth $8,536,085. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.93.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.