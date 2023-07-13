Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,790 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,285 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.8% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $191,000. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Amazon.com Trading Up 1.6 %
NASDAQ AMZN opened at $130.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 311.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $146.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $63,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,291,530.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $63,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,291,530.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total transaction of $523,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 564,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,883,929.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,845 shares of company stock worth $8,536,085. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.93.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Amazon.com
- Contrarian Play: Beyond Meat Is At An Inflection Point
- Alibaba Just Flashed Green, Very Green
- This Small Cap Stock Surged Over 100%
- The CPI Data Isn’t As Good As You Think It Is
- How to Invest in Gold and Silver
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.