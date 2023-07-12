WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Hits New 52-Week High After Strong Earnings

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $221.00 and last traded at $218.51, with a volume of 199900 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $193.80.

The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $141.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.40 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. WD-40’s payout ratio is presently 75.80%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WDFC shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on WD-40 from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WD-40 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday.

In other news, CEO Steven A. Brass bought 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $179.08 per share, for a total transaction of $99,926.64. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,533 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,729.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sara Kathleen Hyzer bought 168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $179.08 per share, for a total transaction of $30,085.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,992.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven A. Brass purchased 558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $179.08 per share, for a total transaction of $99,926.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,729.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 950 shares of company stock worth $170,126. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WDFC. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WD-40 by 21,600.0% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in WD-40 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 1,805.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $191.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.43 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

