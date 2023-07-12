Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $35.00. The stock traded as high as $32.56 and last traded at $32.51, with a volume of 22909 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.31.

VNT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Argus raised their price target on Vontier from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Vontier from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Vontier from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Get Vontier alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vontier by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,668,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,436,000 after purchasing an additional 228,497 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Vontier by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,100,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,258,000 after acquiring an additional 174,110 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,898,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,361,000 after buying an additional 221,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Vontier by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,727,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.17 and its 200-day moving average is $26.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.27.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. Vontier had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 87.50%. The firm had revenue of $776.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Vontier’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Vontier’s payout ratio is currently 6.71%.

Vontier Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.