Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,021 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,867 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its position in Alphabet by 2.1% in the first quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 317,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,989,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.7% in the first quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 7,680 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 60,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,748,429 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $176,837,000 after buying an additional 36,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $3,716,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. UBS Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.77.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $117.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $129.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 832,682 shares of company stock valued at $26,077,123 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

