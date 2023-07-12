Traders Buy Large Volume of fuboTV Call Options (NYSE:FUBO)

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 36,406 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 48% compared to the average volume of 24,613 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On fuboTV

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in fuboTV by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 219,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in fuboTV during the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in fuboTV during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in fuboTV by 286.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 529,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 392,803 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 5.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,670,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 190,908 shares during the period. 31.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

fuboTV Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:FUBO opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.78. The company has a market cap of $758.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.37. fuboTV has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $8.14.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV ( NYSE:FUBO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.03. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 46.26% and a negative return on equity of 94.34%. The firm had revenue of $324.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.80 million. Equities analysts predict that fuboTV will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

