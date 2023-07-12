Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD)

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 4,016 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 189% compared to the average daily volume of 1,392 call options.

3D Systems Price Performance

NYSE DDD opened at $10.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. 3D Systems has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $13.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.13 and its 200-day moving average is $9.57.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 23.82% and a negative return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $121.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.38 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3D Systems will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at 3D Systems

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Malissia Clinton sold 8,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $74,517.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,695.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 3D Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in 3D Systems by 40.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,473 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,226,617 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $20,461,000 after buying an additional 4,812 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 148,216 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 13,941 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in 3D Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,646 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 23,623 shares during the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 3D Systems

(Get Free Report)

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

Further Reading

