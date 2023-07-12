The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Holdings Lifted by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 2.6% of First Personal Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $9,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG opened at $148.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.29. The firm has a market cap of $349.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $158.11.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.51%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $754,340.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,184.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total value of $754,340.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,184.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,484.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,821,930 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.50.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

