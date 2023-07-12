TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $2.00 to $3.00. The stock had previously closed at $3.13, but opened at $3.25. TeraWulf shares last traded at $3.31, with a volume of 1,955,959 shares.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 2,542.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in TeraWulf in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TeraWulf in the first quarter worth about $111,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.18.

TeraWulf ( NASDAQ:WULF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $11.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.70 million. TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 80.23% and a negative net margin of 375.21%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc was founded in 2021 and is based in Easton, Maryland.

