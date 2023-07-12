TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $22.00. The stock traded as high as $17.75 and last traded at $17.73, with a volume of 646925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.38.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on TechnipFMC from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised TechnipFMC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TechnipFMC

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 52.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 14,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 4.0% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 39,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Trading Up 4.0 %

TechnipFMC Company Profile

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.80 and a beta of 1.80.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

See Also

