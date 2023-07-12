Syntal Capital Partners LLC Sells 190 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 34,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 51,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 6,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 103,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,530,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM opened at $147.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $430.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $147.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.54.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $2,263,410.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at $26,373,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $2,263,410.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,373,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.94.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.