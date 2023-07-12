Surf Air Mobility Inc. (SRFM) Announces July 24th IPO

Surf Air Mobility Inc. (SRFM) plans to raise $223 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on the week of July 24th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 18,800,000 shares at a price of $11.86 per share.

In the last year, Surf Air Mobility Inc. generated $21 million in revenue and had a net loss of $84.3 million. The company has a market cap of $597 million.

Morgan Stanley, Canaccord Genuity, Moelis & Co., Baird and Sanford Bernstein acted as the underwriters for the IPO.

Surf Air Mobility Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “(Note: This is NOT an IPO. This is a direct listing on the NYSE. As a direct listing, this deal has no underwriters. Morgan Stanley is the designated market maker, a requirement under NYSE rules. On June 22, 2023, Surf Air Mobility Inc. filed an S-1/A disclosing that registered stockholders would offer up to 18.8 million shares in the NYSE direct listing. The stock price – $11.86 – is cited in the S-1/A as a price at which Surf Air Mobility shares changed hands in private transactions earlier this year. Surf air Mobility also named the following investment banks as financial advisors for the NYSE direct listing, accordig to the S-1/A dated June 22, 2023: Canaccord Genuity, Moelis & Co., Baird and Sanford Bernstein. Background: Surf Air Mobility Inc. filed its plans for a direct listing of Class A shares with the SEC on June 5, 2023. No new stock will be issued in the direct listing. Existing shareholders will sell the shares. The company filed confidential documents with the SEC on Nov. 16, 2022.) We offer a regional air travel mobility platform that shows schedules and charter flights run by third parties. (Incorporated in Delaware) In May 2022, Surf Air Mobility agreed to merge with Southern Airways. Surf Air Mobility is building a regional air mobility ecosystem that will aim to sustainably connect the worldâ€™s communities. Leveraging the combined operations of Surf Air and Southern, we intend to accelerate the adoption of green flying by developing, together with our commercial partners, hybrid-electricÂ and fully-electricÂ powertrain technology to upgrade existing fleets, and by creating a financing and services infrastructure to enable this transition on an industry-wideÂ level. We believe bringing electrified aircraft to market at scale will substantially reduce the cost and environmental impact of regional flying, and that such reductions are achievable by the end of the decade. Additionally, we believe operating as a publicly traded company and having efficient access to growth capital will allow us to accelerate the implementation of our strategic plan. Surf Air Inc. was incorporated in 2011. Surf Air Global Limited (formerly incorporated as Surf Airlines Inc.) was formed and became the parent company of the Surf Air group in 2016. Surf Air Mobility Inc. was incorporated in 2021. Surf Air is expanding the category of regional air travel, connecting underutilized regional airports and private terminals to create a â€śshared privateâ€ť customer experience and a high frequency â€ścommercial-likeâ€ť air service, using small turboprop aircraft. Surf Air currently provides a regional air mobility platform with scheduled routes and on-demandÂ charter flights operated by third parties that operate under Part 135 of Title 14 of the U.S. Code of Federal Regulations (â€śPartÂ 135â€ť) and intends to develop powertrain technology with its commercial partners to electrify existing fleets, which it believes will reduce operating costs and emissions, starting with a hybrid-electricÂ and a fully-electricÂ variant of the Cessna Grand Caravan EX, which is one of the most prolific family of aircraft in the single engine turboprop category with approximately 3,000 aircraft in use worldwide. Founded in 2013 as a Delaware corporation, as of MarchÂ 31, 2023, Southern is the largest commuter airline in the UnitedÂ StatesÂ and the largest passenger operator of Cessna Caravans in the United States by scheduled departures. As of MarchÂ 31, 2023, Southern served 40 U.S.Â cities across six U.S.Â time zones and in the Mariana Islands. Southern ceased serving the Mariana Islands as of AprilÂ 1, 2023. Southern has multi-yearÂ contracts with the U.S.Â federal government to operate Essential Air Service (â€śEASâ€ť) routes, which ensures small communities in the UnitedÂ States can maintain a minimum level of scheduled air services. The Southern Acquisition will result in a combined regional airline network servicing U.S.Â cities across the Mid-Atlantic, Gulf South, Midwest, Rocky Mountains, West Coast, New England and Hawaii. Surf Air and Southern together served over 99,000 passengers across 44 cities with over 18,000 departures for the three months ended MarchÂ 31, 2023. For the three months ended MarchÂ 31, 2023, Surf Air generated $5.5Â million in revenue and Southern generated $22.7Â million in revenue, an increase of 14.3% and an increase of 35.6%, respectively, compared to the three months ended MarchÂ 31, 2022. Surf Air and Southern together served over 450,000 passengers across 48 cities with over 75,000 departures in 2022. Surf Air and Southern together served over 330,000 passengers in 2021, and over 150,000 passengers in 2020. For the year ended DecemberÂ 31, 2022, Surf Air generated $20.3Â million in revenue and Southern generated $80.7Â million in revenue, compared to $11.8Â million in revenue and $57.7Â million in revenue, respectively, for the year ended DecemberÂ 31, 2021 and $7.5Â million in revenue and $38.2Â million in revenue, respectively, for the year ended DecemberÂ 31, 2020.Â SAM intends to electrify its existing fleet utilizing hybrid-electricÂ and fully-electricÂ powertrain technology once it is fully designed and developed, and certified by the Federal Aviation Administration (â€śFAAâ€ť) as part of the issuance of the Supplemental Type Certificate (â€śSTCâ€ť). We are planning for FAA approval of our hybrid-electricÂ and fully-electricÂ Cessna Grand Caravan EX STCs to occur by the end of 2025, followed by the commercialization of the technology. See the section entitled â€śRisk FactorsÂ â€”Â Legal and Regulatory Risks Related to SAMâ€™s BusinessÂ â€”Â We may be unable to obtain or maintain relevant regulatory approvals for the commercialization of our electrification of aircraftâ€ť. SAM has relationships with leading players across the value chain, which SAM believes provides significant competitive advantages as it pursues the scaling of its point-to-pointÂ regional air mobility ecosystem and the implementation of its aircraft electrification plans. SAM intends to be the exclusive supplier of hybrid-electricÂ and battery electric propulsion systems for the Cessna Grand Caravan EX to Textron Aviation Inc. (â€śTAIâ€ť), one of the largest general aviation OEMs in the world by units sold. The effectiveness of SAMâ€™s agreements with TAI are contingent upon SAMâ€™s shares being publicly traded on a U.S. national securities exchange. SAMâ€™s electrification and certification partner, AeroTEC, a leading aerospace engineering firm with experience in fully-electrifiedÂ aircraft, has agreed to work exclusively with SAM to develop and obtain STCs for modified Cessna Caravans, and magniX, developer of one of the most powerful electric motors currently being certified, has agreed to exclusively sell certain electrified propulsion systems to SAM, subject to completion of conceptual design review and the execution of definitive agreements. Upon completion of conceptual design review SAM, AeroTEC and magniX have agreed to enter into further definitive agreements in relation to the remaining development steps for the STC. SAM and Jetstream Aviation Capital have entered into a Master Agreement to finance up to $450Â million to fund the planned growth of SAMâ€™s fleet of turboprop aircraft. In addition, Southern and SkyWest Airlines are partnered to provide a pilot hiring and training pathway, SAM has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with Signature Flight Support for Fixed Base Operator (â€śFBOâ€ť) services and the support of SAMâ€™s existing and future network and SAM has contracted with Palantir to leverage Palantirâ€™s Foundry platform to support SAMâ€™s planned growth across a range of business applications. See the sections entitled â€śRisk Factors â€” Risks Related to Surf Airâ€™s and Southernâ€™s Business and Industry â€” We are or may be subject to risks associated with strategic alliances, and our reliance on these arrangements, and the loss of any such alliances or arrangements or failure to identify future opportunities could affect our growth plansâ€ť and â€śBusiness â€” Key Agreementsâ€ť. We believe regional turboprop aircraft can be electrified, creating the opportunity to disrupt existing regional (50-500Â mile) air and ground travel patterns. The hybrid-electricÂ technology we are developing with our commercial partners utilizes state-of–the-artÂ technology that exists today. Electrified regional aircraft, with reduced operating costs and emissions, are expected to be capable of connecting, directly and cost-effectively, many of the UnitedÂ Statesâ€™ 5,000 existing and underutilized public airports, striving to create a reasonably priced and more convenient mass-marketÂ regional travel experience, which we believe will be an attractive alternative to the use of major airport hubs and connecting flight service. Electrified regional aircraft can begin the process of abating aviationâ€™s contribution to global CO2Â emissions, which, according to Mission Possible Partnershipâ€™s Making Net Zero Aviation Possible July 2022 report, totaled approximately 1.2Â billion metric tons in 2019. We believe our green aviation technology will have the added benefit of aligning with consumer preference, increasing demand for lower emission travel. **Note: Net loss and revenue figures are for the 12 months that ended March 31, 2023. (Note: Surf Air Mobility, Inc. announced on Monday, July 10, 2023, that its NYSE direct listing was now expected to price during the week of July 24, 2023. That new date is about two weeks later than its initial trade date of July 11, 2023, which is in the prospectus.) “.

Surf Air Mobility Inc. was founded in 2011 and has 84 employees. The company is located at 12111 S. Crenshaw Blvd. Hawthorne, CA 90250 and can be reached via phone at (310) 365-3675 or on the web at http://www.surfair.com/.

