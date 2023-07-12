Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,758 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 4,949 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $13,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPLK. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Splunk by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Splunk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

SPLK stock opened at $104.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.60. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.94 and a beta of 1.28. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $116.84.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $751.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SPLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Splunk from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Splunk from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.80.

In other news, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total transaction of $158,460.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 109,453 shares in the company, valued at $11,562,614.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total transaction of $158,460.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,453 shares in the company, valued at $11,562,614.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisa Steele sold 288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total transaction of $30,424.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,710.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,384 shares of company stock worth $1,712,330 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

