Semus Wealth Partners LLC Sells 684 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Semus Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 15.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,620 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.1% of Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. David J Yvars Group lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 11,708 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 622,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $91,001,000 after purchasing an additional 143,483 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Avala Global LP purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,455,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $424.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $372.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.81. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $439.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 220.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.74.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $472.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $405.41.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at $219,005,229.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

